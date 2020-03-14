You are the owner of this article.
March 14, 2020

California: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at the State Capitol Building will fly at half-staff until sunset March 15, 2020, in honor of U.S. Army Specialist Juan Miguel Mendez Covarrubias, 27, of Hanford, Calif., who was killed in action by indirect enemy fire in Iraq March 11.

Michigan: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at all state facilities will fly at half-staff March 14, 2020, in honor of Michigan National Guard Sergeant Jeffrey A. Anderson.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: All city flags in Philadelphia will fly at half-staff until sunset April 11, 2020, in honor of Philadelphia SWAT Corporal James O'Connor, who was killed in a shooting Friday, march 13, 2020.

Pennsylvania: By order of the Governor, all Commonwealth (state) flags will fly at half-staff Saturday, March 14, 2020, in honor of former Auditor General Donald A. Bailey, who died march 9.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

