March 11, 2020

North Carolina: By order of the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff until sunset Sunday, March 15, 2020, in honor of Camp LeJeune marines Gunnery Sergeant Pongo and Captain Navas, who were killed in action in combat operations in Iraq March 8.

Pennsylvania: All flags at state facilities in Cumberland County will fly at half-staff until the date of his interment (TBD) in honor of Jerome Guise, a Mount Holly Springs firefighter who was killed fighting a fire March 9.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

