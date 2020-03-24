March 20, 2020

Delaware: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff until the morning of March 23, 2020, in honor of former Delaware State Representative Bobby Outten.

North Carolina: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff until sunset Friday, march 27, 2020, in honor of four fallen Fort Bragg soldiers: Private Jamie Wyatt Boger, who died March 16, 2020; Private First Class Joseph Del Hierro, who died Feb. 23, 2020; Private 2nd Class Caleb Smither, who died Jan. 21, 2020, and Master Sergeant Nathan Goodman, who died Jan. 14, 2020.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.