Hawaii: By order of the Governor, all falgs at state facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, March 7, 2020, in honor of Honolulu Police Department officer Kaulike Kalama, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Jan. 19.

Pennsylvania: By order of the governor, all Commonwealth flags at all state facilities will fly at half-staff until March 7, 2020, in honor of Schuylkill County Commissioner Frank Staudenmeier.

New Jersey: All flags in the Borough of Madison will flay at half-staff until sunset Monday, March 9, 2020, in honor of Ted Monica, legendary high school football coach and Korean War veteran.

Monticello, Kentucky: All flags in the city will fly at half-staff until the date of his interment (TBD) in honor of former Mayor Kenneth Catron, who served as mayor for 21 years.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

