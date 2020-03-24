You are the owner of this article.
March 21, 2020

Massachusetts: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half staff March 21, 2020, in honor of U.S. Army Private First Class Justin Candido Kirby, of New Bedford, Mass., who died March 9, 2020.

Missouri: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government facilities in Greene County will fly at half-staff Saturday, march 21, 2020, in honor of Springfield Police Department Officer Christopher R. Walsh, who was shot and killed in the line of duty March 9, 2020.

Michigan: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, March 21, 2020, in honor of Forsyth Township Firefighter Benjamin "Ben" Lauren, who was killed in the line of duty.

