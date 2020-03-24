Massachusetts: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half staff March 21, 2020, in honor of U.S. Army Private First Class Justin Candido Kirby, of New Bedford, Mass., who died March 9, 2020.

Missouri: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government facilities in Greene County will fly at half-staff Saturday, march 21, 2020, in honor of Springfield Police Department Officer Christopher R. Walsh, who was shot and killed in the line of duty March 9, 2020.

Michigan: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, March 21, 2020, in honor of Forsyth Township Firefighter Benjamin "Ben" Lauren, who was killed in the line of duty.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.