March 22, 2020

Ohio: By order of the Governor, all flags at state facilities across Hamilton County and atop the Ohio Statehouse will fly at half-staff until sunset March 29, 2020, in honor of Springdale Police Officer Kaia Grant, who was killed in the line of duty March 21, 2020. In addition to these, all flags at state facilities across Mahoning County and the Ohio Statehouse will fly at half-staff until sunset March 29, 2020, in honor of Ohio State Representative Don Manning, who died March 21, 2020.
