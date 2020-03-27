Oklahoma: By order of the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in honor of Air Force Tech. Sgt. Marshal D. Roberts, of Owasso, Okla., who was killed in action while serving with the Oklahoma Air National Guard in Iraq.

Rhode Island: By order of the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff until sunset March 25, 2020, in honor of former Rhode Island First Lady Virginia Chafee.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

