March 9, 2020

March 9, 2020

Alabama: By order of the Governor, all flags will fly at half-staff Monday, March 9, 2020, in honor of fallen Forest Ranger James Owen Hall, who died in the line of duty March 2.

Cleveland, Texas: All flags in the city of Cleveland will fly at half-staff until sunset on the date of his interment (TBD) in honor of Mayor Otis Cohn.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Online producer

