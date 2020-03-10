Alabama: By order of the Governor, all flags will fly at half-staff Monday, March 9, 2020, in honor of fallen Forest Ranger James Owen Hall, who died in the line of duty March 2.

Cleveland, Texas: All flags in the city of Cleveland will fly at half-staff until sunset on the date of his interment (TBD) in honor of Mayor Otis Cohn.

