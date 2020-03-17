Kentucky: By order of the Governor all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in honor of a World War II Fallen Sailor, Seaman Hubert Hall of Floyd County, who died on the USS Oklahoma during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941. Hall's recovered remains will be interred in the Punchbowl on Hawaii, Tuesday, March 17.
