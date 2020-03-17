You are the owner of this article.
Kentucky: By order of the Governor all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in honor of a World War II Fallen Sailor, Seaman Hubert Hall of Floyd County, who died on the USS Oklahoma during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941. Hall's recovered remains will be interred in the Punchbowl on Hawaii, Tuesday, March 17.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

