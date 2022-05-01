Maria Martinez, Top 5 LPN

Name: Maria Guadalupe Martinez
Job Title: LPN
Organization: Amedysis Home Health
Awards: ANNAC Association 2013 National CNA of the Year
Special Nursing Interests/Comments:
I found a passion for nursing and health care when I was 16 and my grandmother had a strokeand I saw the wonderful work that nurses did to assist with my grandmother’s recovery. When I became a CNA a wonderful lady and amazing mentor and instructor, Mary McCloud gave me my first job at Handmaker Jewish Services. I have wonderful mentors who have made my career in the nursing field so rewarding, from amazing nurses, supervisors and my fellow CNA coworkers, to housekeeping and kitchen staff. Handmaker, my home for many years, was where I learned there is no I in team. An amazing supervisor, Jan Harris gave me an amazing opportunity when she nominated me for CNA of the Year. I an amazing scholarship with the ANNAC Association, which allowed me to become an LPN.
Being an LPN made me fall in love with nursing even more. The pandemic did make me question if I want to stay in health care. But, becoming a mother of two amazing wonderful children Anakarena and Anthony motivated me to become an RN. Jeanette Tellez, my supervisor at Banner have gave me another push with this opportunity and I know that I am where I should be. I am so thankful for this opportunity and the people who made it possible.