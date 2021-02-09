The 18th season of the Emmy-winning show "Top Chef" will include a familiar face. Tucson's own Maria Mazon will be one of 15 "cheftestants" featured on the cooking competition, which debuts this April on the Bravo channel.
The BOCA Tacos y Tequila owner is the only contestant from Arizona in recent memory. Most of the other competitors this season hail from larger food cities like Seattle, Las Vegas, Austin and Portland, Oregon, where this season's show was filmed. Production of "Top Chef: Portland" happened entirely during the pandemic, and the entire cast and crew were isolated in a bubble at a Portland hotel.
The season trailer has various shots of Mazon running during the timed cooking challenges, giving a befuddled look to "Portlandia" star Fred Armison and even tearing up during an emotional segment. Pure pandemic style, contestants participate in a Top Chef Drive-In challenge and prepare food for frontline workers. Celebrity chefs like Alice Waters, Massimo Bottura and José Andrés appear on video to cheer the contestants on. They're all competing for a cash prize of $250,000 and a spot at the popular Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.
Originally from Navajoa, Sonora, Maria Mazon has been a fixture of Tucson's culinary scene since 2009, when she opened her restaurant Boca in the former home of Greasy Tony's on Speedway. Her new location at 533 N. Fourth Ave. has been featured on various television shows like "Man vs. Food." Mazon was also nominated for a prestigious James Beard Award in 2020. Throughout her career she has been an advocate for Sonoran food on the national stage, and this show seems to be no exception.
You can watch "Top Chef" season 18 starting Thursday, April 1 at 6 p.m. Tucson time on Bravo. The show will be available April 8 on bravotv.com. You can read up on all the contestants here.