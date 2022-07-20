mariachi draft

Tucson-born trumpet player and Mariachi Cobre co-founder Steve Carrillo can now accompany your electric bill, love letters and holiday cards, in the mail as a stamp issued by the United States Postal Service.

Carrillo's likeness served as inspiration for one of five mariachi-themed stamps released for purchase by the USPS earlier this month.

The stamps, unveiled at the 30th annual Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque on July 15, showcase mariachi musicians in traditional attire playing the guitar, guitarrón, vihuela, violin and trumpet, in colorful portraits created by San Diego-based artist Rafael López.

An image of Carrillo was used as reference for the trumpet player stamp with Carrillo’s permission, according to USPS Stamps Services Director Bill Gicker.

More than 18 million of the mariachi-themed stamps have been printed and are for sale at USPS locations across the country and at USPS.gov.

"I went to the post office today," Carrillo, 64, said in a phone interview Wednesday from his Florida home. "I walked in and saw my stamp up on the wall. I still can't believe it."

Carrillo and his brother, Randy Carrillo, helped create the quintessential Tucson mariachi group Mariachi Cobre, alongside fellow musicians Mack Ruiz, Frank Grijalva, Ruben Moreno, Fred Tarazon, Gilbert Velez and Jim Acuña, in 1971.

Cobre was a spinoff of Los Changuitos Feos, Tucson’s first mariachi youth ensemble. It has served as the in-house mariachi group at the Mexican Pavilion at Walt Disney World's EPCOT Center, in Orlando, Florida, since 1982.

Steve Carrillo is the last original member still in Cobre, but six out of its 12 of its current members hail from Tucson, Carrillo said.

Carrillo said he was contacted nearly a year ago about a photo from author Patricia Greathouse's book "Mariachi" possibly being used as inspiration for a postage stamp. He gave his OK and signed a release and didn't hear about it again until about a month ago, when he received an invitation to attend the unveiling at the mariachi conference in Albuquerque.

Carrillo was already planning on attending the conference as a vocal instructor.

"They introduced me and announced me at the ceremony," Carrillo said. "I was happy they acknowledged me."

Carrillo said he felt the artist, López, did a good job with his interpretation.

"(He) did a good job as far as me holding my trumpet," Carrillo said. "Overall, it was very good and very positive to put mariachi out there to another demographic. A bigger demographic, to promote our music, our culture."

López, who splits his time between San Diego and Mexico City,

"I know the significance of mariachi music," López said. "I love it. It brings back memories of my childhood growing up in Mexico City. They sing about very human emotions that we can all relate to."

Carrillo expects he will be getting a lot of letters with his face on the front from friends and family in the coming months.

"I am waiting to see who that first person is going to be.," he said.