Marianne Bernsen

Marianne Bernsen has more than 100 necklaces for sale. “I don’t think you should spend money on something no one notices,” she says.

After teaching high school history for years, Marianne Bernsen fell into a love of art at the age of 48.

Bernsen works with canvas, creating colorful and eclectic paper collages, floor cloths and necklaces — she currently has more than 100 unconventional necklaces made and ready to go to their perfect homes.

“I like alternative. I like lightweight. Everything is one of a kind. I like (my art) to look very artistic and off-the-wall. People who buy my work are a little edgy,” she says, adding that she likes her art to be “outrageous and obnoxious.”

Read more here. Find Marianne Bernsen here.

