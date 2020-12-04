After teaching high school history for years, Marianne Bernsen fell into a love of art at the age of 48.
Bernsen works with canvas, creating colorful and eclectic paper collages, floor cloths and necklaces — she currently has more than 100 unconventional necklaces made and ready to go to their perfect homes.
“I like alternative. I like lightweight. Everything is one of a kind. I like (my art) to look very artistic and off-the-wall. People who buy my work are a little edgy,” she says, adding that she likes her art to be “outrageous and obnoxious.”
