How's it growing folks? It's your Tucson Marijuana Guide (and Here Weed Go! host) Eddie Celaya.

Even though Southern Arizona's biggest cannabis festival, ChronicCon, is taking place on Tucson day, May 20 (5/20, get it?), next week is the official high holiday, 4/20.

With spectacular spring weather finally making an appearance, there are numerous marijuana-infused festivals, parties and concerts going on from now until Sunday, April 23, all over Arizona.

As part of the ever-budding nature of the Here Weed Go! brand, I've decided to put together a list of all the events worth toking a look at, along with a little information to help let you, dear reader, know what festival is best for you.

So, without further adu, Here Weed Go!

Tucson Events

Tucson Metal Society 4/20 Party

Who: Put on by the Tucson Metal Society, sponsored by Stellar Smoke Shop and Kannabis Kulture

What: Metal acts take center stage after a short cannabis-centric documentary kicks the proceedings off.

When: Thursday, April 20. Event starts at 4:20 p.m.

Where: House of Bards (4915 East Speedway Boulevard)

How Much?: Event is free to society members, $10 at the door to non-members

Sonoran Cannabis Expo

Who: Produced by Tucson Weekly and Earth's Healing

What: A two-venue, basically two-event festival, with a vendor fair happening first at The Whistle Stop Depot and a concert taking place at Club Congress afterwords.

When: Thursday, April 20, from 4-7 p.m. at The Whistle Stop and from 7 p.m. to midnight at Congress.

Where: The Whistle Stop Depot (127 West 5th Street) and Club Congress (311 East Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701)

How Much?: Tickets online start at $25

High In The Desert

Who: Produced by Bl_nk Media, Tucson Foodie and Tucson Doobie

What: A vendor fair and concert on the westside that promises loads of local vendors and live acts.

When: From 2:30 p.m to 10 p.m. on 4/20

Where: The MSA Annex (267 South Avenida del Convento)

How Much?: Tickets are currently priced from $42 to $100. VIP options are available

Lil John at The Pima County Fair

Who: More like "WHAT?! OK!!" Rap superstar Lil John headlines the first night of the Pima County Fair.

What: Although this isn't officially a 4/20 event, come on.

When: Thursday, April 20. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Where: The Pima County Fairgrounds (11300 South Houghton Road)

How much?: Fair tickets are $11 for adults and $6 for children (6-10) and seniors and cover general admission for the Lil John concert. Concert Upgrades are available at $20 additional.

The 3rd Annual 420 Block Party

Who: D'Lux Lounge

What: A free-to-the-public car show has been added to this year's event and kicks festivities off. The main event is indoor/outdoor and will feature vendors, live acts and food.

When: Saturday, April 22. Car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., main event begins at 4:20 p.m.

Where: D'Lux Lounge (1901 S 4th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85713)

How Much?: General Admission: $20, with added tickets prices for the concert section. VIP options: $350 and up.

The 2nd Annual Day of Music Entertainment

Who: Produced by Perfectly Original Things Productions LLC and Hi Rollers Social Club of Tucson

What: A celebration of independent hip hop artists, local businesses and vendors that'll feature live performances and a smoking lounge.

When: Saturday, April 22. Doors open at 6 p.m., shows start at 7 p.m.

Where: Studio Space Tucson (4648 East Speedway Boulevard Tucson, AZ 85712)

How much: General Admission: $15. To access smoking lounge (where cannabis can be consumed): $5 additional.