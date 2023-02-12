With the Super Bowl and Phoenix Open in Arizona this weekend, nearly every current and former athlete was in the Valley of the Sun.

Most where there to talk about the upcoming big game or next season, but others, especially those retired from their respective sports, were in town to promote their latest ventures.

For Ricky Williams, Champ Bailey and Jim McMahon is means promoting their cannabis brands, and for former ASU QB Jake Plummer that latest ventures involves the burgeoning industries of cannabis and mushrooms.

All four joined Here Weed Go! podcast host Eddie Celaya to talk about their own journey's into these budding industries, what they see their role as former athletes helping promote brands that wouldn't have been possible a generation ago is and where they hope to elevate cannabis and mushrooms in the future.

Watch all four interviews in their entirety below: