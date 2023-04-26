How's it growing folks?! The Here Weed Go! podcast interview this week features Josh Hirschey, the president of Timeless, a marijuana vape company based here in Arizona.

Timeless started its corporate life originally as a cannabis lifestyle company that was founded in 2013.

After beginning life as a sort of hybrid head shop/skate shop merchant, the brand expanded in the medical cannabis vape space, becoming one of the OG brands in Arizona to get into the industry.

Since then, cannabis has been legalized for adult-use in Arizona, and Timeless has expanded it’s offering of vape products and associated brands while dipping its toes in the marijuana pre-rolled joint market as well.

Hirschey and I take a deep toke on Timeless’ lifestyle brand past and it’s move back towards that distinction over the last few years, how the vape market has grown so quickly since the early 2010s, and what timeless’ plans are for the future when it comes to expanding its reach, both in terms of products and geography.

