Cannabis pharmaceuticals? CEO behind EU-based company joins Here Weed Go!

Arizona has come far in rolling back cannabis prohibition. With over a dozen marijuana dispensaries in Pima County and new brands and products popping up nearly every month, the landscape of legal weed looks a lot different from even two years ago.

But now imagine going to a pharmacy and picking up FDA-approved medicines derived from cannabis. Due to federal laws, something like that isn't a possibility (and won't be anytime soon).

According to Michael Sassano, CEO and chairman of Portugal-based Somaí Pharmaceuticals, that's about to be the reality in some European Union countries due to a 2020 United Nation's ruling that reclassified cannabis as having therapeutic uses instead of being classed a narcotic.

In the latest podcast episode of Here Weed Go! Sassano — who also is a bit of a legend in the cannabis industry stateside for his work getting dozens of companies off the ground and starting his own cultivation company (Solaris Farms) in Las Vegas — explains the key differences between the United States and EU when it comes to how cannabis is treated, both recreationally and pharmaceutically.

He also dives into what the end of federal prohibition could mean in the United States, and where the big money betting on cannabis is moving: Hint, it isn't on the recreational side.

It's a surprising and revealing discussion that shows how far the country has come, but how far it still has to go.