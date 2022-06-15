Cannabis podcast takes deep look at dispensary real estate

Welcome to the latest episode of Here Weed Go!

This episode sees host Eddie Celaya joined by guests Matt Pinchera, CEO of Hana Dispensaries -- which sports locations in Green Valley and Phoenix, Arizona, respectively -- and Bryan McLaren, CEO of Zoned Properties, a firm offering commercial real estate services for the cannabis industry at the national level.

Together, they attempt to identify and navigate the different levels of red tape involved in finding suitable property for potential dispensary and cultivation sites. From avoiding schools and churches to adhering to changing local zoning ordinances, it's an eye-opening episode sure to make you appreciate your neighborhood dispensary even more.

Edward Celaya is a cannabis writer and host of the "Here Weed Go!" podcast. He graduated from Pima Community College and the University of Arizona and has been with the Arizona Daily Star since May 2019.

