How’s it growing folks! Welcome to a new, picture-perfect episode of Here Weed Go! I’m your host Eddie Celaya, cannabis reporter for TucsonMarijuanaGuide.com.

In today’s episode, we’re really clearing the smoke and taking a good look at cannabis. No, I don’t mean figuratively, I mean literally!

As any stoner knows, taking the perfect photograph of that unbelievably fresh, Barney-the-dinosaur purple nugget of flower you just bought from the dispensary (or grew yourself at home) is nearly impossible.

Luckily, today I have someone on the podcast who might be able to help with documenting that dank.

My guest today is Erik Christiansen, a world-renowned cannabis photographer who is the photo-half of the team responsible for two of the most definitive works of literature in categorizing different cannabis strains.

Known best for his work with Dan Michaels on “Green: A Field Guide to Marijuana” and the recently published “Higher: The Lore, Legends and Legacy of Cannabis,” Christiansen and I dive into how he found his eye for photography, where his love for cannabis grows from, and the moment he knew he had to take a photo of his weed.

Along the way, we also recount how he ended up getting into the publishing world, what makes a perfect model nugget or flower in the cannabis world, and what strains of marijuana have so far eluded him.

It’s a fun episode chock full of advise for both photo-hobbyists and canna-connoisseur looking for that legacy strain from the 1970s.

After all, if a picture is worth a thousand words, two whole coffee table books of them must be worth at least one Here Weed Go! podcast episode!

The conversation with Erik begins with him recounting how his father passed on his love for photography to him at an early age…

Where to find his books: https://www.amazon.com/Higher-Lore-Legends-Legacy-Cannabis-ebook/dp/B0B5SSN1RL

