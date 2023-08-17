How’s it growing folks? Welcome back to Here Weed Go! I'm your host, cannabis reporter Eddie Celaya.

Today we’re taking yet another sip of a topic I just can’t get enough of: Cannabis infused beverages.

I’ve dedicated at least one other episode earlier this year to the subject, but just like any good soda, seltzer or other cannabis-infused cocktail, you can’t stop at just one.

To help guide me through the ever-evolving and growing category, I turned to the head of brand for Wherehouse Beverage Co., Miguel Garcia.

Recently, Wherehouse dropped their latest brand of cannabis-infused drinks in Arizona: Countdown. Touted as a higher dosage answer to the company's more established seltzer, Wynk, Countdown is now available at dispensary locations across the state.

Garcia, who cut his chops in the beverage world outside of cannabis, helps me clear the smoke around questions I’ve had for ages, like who the average canna-beverage consumer is?

We also dive into the different sort of canna-beverage consumers: from the canna-curious who might want to try replacing their Friday WhiteClaws with something non-boozy, to the canna-conissour who’s looking for an experience they can’t get from anything else.

Along the way, our conversation touches on how beverages can help bridge the “social consumption” gap in ways smoking or vaping can’t and just how disruptive products in Wherehouse Beverage Co.’s arsenal can be to long-established markets like soda, juice and perhaps even alcohol.

Our conversation begins with Garcia explaining where the idea behind Warehouse Beverage Co. comes from...