How’s it growing folks?! Welcome again to Here Weed Go!

For regular listeners, you’ll know the show had a few election-centered episodes in November of last year that focused on some of the most important races and ballot propositions and initiatives for cannabis advocates across the country.

One of those state initiatives was in Missouri, and it ended up passing resoundingly. Host Eddie Celaya been looking to take a toke out of that market ever since.

It only makes sense then to reach out to one of the biggest operators in the Show-Me State to see what exactly is happening in the country's latest developing cannabis market.

We reached out to Greenlight Dispensary, one of the most prominent dispensary chains in the Midwest, who has a large presence in Missouri.

Greenlight locations can be found in Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, West Virginia and South Dakota. The chain is an example of what is known in the industry as a multi-state operator.

Luckily, John Mueller, co-founder and CEO of Greenlight Dispensary, was available to come on the show.

In their discussion, Mueller talks to Celaya a little about growing Greenlight Dispensary into the Midwest giant it is today and how the company has grown in states both with recreational cannabis programs and ones without.

Then they touch on what makes Missouri special in the greater U.S. cannabis market, like being bordered by states that either aren’t as friendly to cannabis use or who have significantly higher taxes.

Then they dive into what’s next in the Midwest, from further Greenlight Dispensary expansion to the next possible states to drop cannabis prohibition.

