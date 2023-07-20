A small cannabis recycling company called Resinate is making big waves in the cannabis industry. The brainchild of Garret Schwartz, Resinate is on a mission to promote sustainability by recycling cannabis packaging materials, while using some of that waste to produce unique rolling trays.

Known for its ubiquitous bins, known as Energy Pods, built specifically for recycling cannabis industry waste that the company then turns into custom rolling trays, Resinate has so far been active mostly in the Phoenix area.

But Schwartz recently shared that Resinate just launched at D2 Dispensary on July 12th, expanding their reach to a new, second location in Tucson.

Previously, they had been operating successfully at Curaleaf, but this additional dispensary would make recycling more accessible for a broader audience.

Schwartz clarified that the specially built bins accept glass cannabis packaging, hard plastic cannabis packaging, paper, and metal. Those ubiquitous plastic tubes that pre-rolls often come in were among the items they had first started recycling five years ago.

With a total of 37 locations across Arizona, including dispensaries, a cannabis testing lab, and a cannabis packaging provider, Resinate has steadily expanded its reach in making a positive impact on the environment.