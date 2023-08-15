How’s it growing folks!? Although the Here Weed Go! podcast might be based out of Tucson, all of you regular listeners of the podcast know host Eddie Celaya loves to travel and loves traveling even more when there’s some top-shelf weed involved.

So for this episode, we’re taking a deep toke and getting introspective about one of the most successful independent dispensary chains in the country. It just so happens that this dispensary chain's flagship shop is just north up Interstate 10 in a small Phoenix suburb known as Guadalupe, Arizona.

For anyone that’s driven pretty much anywhere in Arizona, they know I’m talking about The Mint, a chain of dispensaries in the Phoenix area (with a future presence in Tucson possible in the near future) known state-wide due to the company’s old-school approach to marketing with billboards.

The flagship shop is also the only location in Arizona to be open 24 hours (although a new The Mint location in the works on Phoenix's Westside will also be open around-the-clock), feature an active marijuana grow room that customers and patients can see into, and is the only dispensary in the country with an in-house kitchen making infused made-to-order cakes, pies, pizzas and wings, as well as other cannabis-infused culinary confections.

Try the cheesecakes. Just trust us.

The Mint also has a presence in states recently covered by Here Weed Go!, Michigan and Missouri, as well.

To help me get a better grasp of The Mint and how it operates, I spoke with the company's co-founder and chief operating officer, Raul Molina.

Molina, who came into cannabis from the car sales industry, is a near legendary figure in the Arizona market.

During our conversation, we were interrupted no less than three times by local businessmen just looking to introduce themselves and exchange numbers with the man.

Once we got going, we touched on the origins of The Mint and how the company has grown in and out of state, how the old-school tactics marketing tactics of billboards and radio spots has worked for the company in an age of increasing online footprints, and just how successful The Mint has been.