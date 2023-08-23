How’s it growing folks?! Welcome to a psychedelic episode of Here Weed Go! I’m your host Eddie Celaya, cannabis reporter for TucsonMarijuanaGuide.com!

Now, for today’s episode, we’re leaving the weed at home (unless you really need it) to venture up north to British Colombia, where I chat a little about psychedelics with some new friends of mine.

See, I like to travel, and many times on my travels, I like to take trips. No, not short day-trips in a car to Sedona or Bisbee (although that can also be involved in one of these "trips").

No, instead I mean I like to take some magic mushrooms or other substances that help alter my mind during my vacations.

It’s a good way for me to reset and refocus, especially now with a career and future that are seemingly always in flux and ultimately, always on the line.

But sometimes, I wish there was a guide when partaking with 'shrooms. Unlike cannabis, which for me is always very soothing and almost numbing to the senses, psychedelics like psilocybin and LSD can be absolutely overwhelming in both an overstimulating and under-stimulating way, depending on the experience, dosage, etc.

To find out more about what a purposefully sought out psychedelic experience can be like, I reached out to the creators of The Journeymen Collective, a personalized plant-medicine based retreat and follow-up experience founded by partners Rob Grover and Gary Logan.

In our conversation, we look into the reasons why more and more people are seeking out plant-based medicine retreats based in marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, or other psychedelics, what sort of clientele are coming to The Journeymen Collective, and what feedback the pair has received from past retreat goers.

It’s a wide ranging conversation that begins with the personal: Rob and Gary recounting their first experiences with mushrooms and the very beginnings of their love story.