How’s it growing folks?! Welcome to Here Weed Go! the still-weekly podcast bringing you the latest in news, science, business and culture when it comes to cannabis, the nations fastest growing and best smoking cash crop.

This episode, which features host Eddie Celaya's very fun interview with Allison Krongard, the co-founder of the unabashedly women-forward cannabis brand Her Highness, was supposed to run for mothers day.

But schedules get mixed and episodes that are mixed and ready get out of the gates first. So think of this episode as a belated Mother's Day edition of Here Weed Go!, or at least one dedicated to the women in your life!

Cannabis can be a very dude dominated culture. That’s remained fairly unchanged as the plant has transitioned from the underground to the nearly mainstream.

According to a survey by industry trade journal MJ Biz Daily, the percentage of women executives in the space only grew by a percentage point to 23.1% over the past year.

Women also continue to lag behind men when it comes to staff-level jobs in cultivation/manufacturing (44%) and retail (47%), the survey found.

Krongard and her partner, Laura Eisman, have set out to help change that narrative by marketing Her Highness and its products exclusively to women and, as they say, men who love women.

Many of the Her Highness products come in bright gold packaging, with a large Her Highness logo in the shape of ruby red lips gracing the packaging's front.

Some items, like the Her Highness Pleasure Oil, are made exclusively for women and their pleasure.

Those sort of products stand out on a shelf where many brands in the industry seem to be blending in, instead.

Krongard and Celaya begin their chat talking about what Her Highness is and why it’s focus is on the female consumer.

Later, they discuss how women can enjoy of cannabis then move into a discussion about Her Highness' unique packaging and marketing strategy, then clear the smoke around topics ranging from Her Highness' patented Pleasure Oil to what the future holds for a brand that seems to be taking New York by storm.

MORE INFO

More on Her Highness: https://www.herhighness.com/

More Here Weed Go! podcast episodes: https://omny.fm/shows/here-weed-go

For all Here Weed Go! content and social media pages: https://linktr.ee/hereweedgo