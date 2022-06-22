Here Weed Go! explains cannabis legislation in Arizona

How’s it growing folks? Welcome back to Here Weed Go!, The weekly podcast dedicated to cannabis! Your host Eddie Celaya, the cannabis writer for the Arizona Daily Star and TucsonMarijuanaGuide.com, is coming to you from the Arizona Daily Star Studio. He's joined in studio by his apprentice, Vic Verbalaitis, who is helping out with episode production.

In this episode, get a good look into the process of how proposed cannabis legislation becomes law in Arizona by focusing in on a bill currently working it’s way through the state legislature up in Phoenix.

To help clear the smoke around the topic attorney Jon Udell joins the pod. Udell is a partner at the Rose Law Group in Scottsdale, where he serves as the co-chair of the cannabis department, and he’s the political director for the Arizona Branch of the the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

The conversation picks up with a discussion about what NORML's mission is here in Arizona, and how Udell goes about helping lobby for sensible cannabis policy.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

