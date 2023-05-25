How’s it growing folks?! So about a year ago, Here Weed Go! host Eddie Celaya was out at Earth’s Healing dispensary here in Tucson looking for some top shelf marijuana flower.

He made a purchase, came home to grind the flower up to hit out of his freshly cleaned bong, and when he poured some of the flower out, a small brown baggie about the size of a Splenda package fell out with it.

Perplexed, he looked at the baggie to see what it might be. It wasn’t immediately clear to him, but there was the name of a company on the back of the baggie: Boveda.

According to it’s website, Boveda is the creator of two-way humidity control packs. Essentially, the company creates humidity packs to help keep fresh products that depend on a certain humidity level, like marijuana, hemp, cigars and musical instruments for example.

To help him learn more about the company, and to help explain some of the science behind Boveda and its humidity packs, Celaya spoke with Shannon Klick, the vice president of global sales for Boveda.

Klick and Celaya chatted about the history of Boveda and how it originally started as a technology to help preserve high-end cigars and tobacco products, how the company got involved with cannabis, and just how exactly Boveda’s proprietary technology works, especially when it comes to keeping your cannabis flower fresh!

MORE INFO

For more info on Boveda: https://bovedainc.com/

For more Here Weed Go! content: https://linktr.ee/hereweedgo