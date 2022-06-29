Here Weed Go! welcomes NBA legend Craig Hodges

How’s it growing folks!? Welcome to latest, very special, basketball-centric episode of Here Weed Go!, the podcast dedicated to all things cannabis!

Your host, Eddie Celaya, the cannabis writer for the Arizona Daily Star and TucsonMarijuanaGuide.com is joined by a special guest: four-time NBA champion and cannabis advocate Craig Hodges.

Hodges — the subject of an upcoming documentary touching on his life, advocacy, and social justice work — was one of the NBA's first true 3-point assassins, winning the leagues' 3-point contest three years in a row, a feat matched only by Larry Bird. Hodges still boasts the single best round ever recorded in the contest, hitting 25 of a possible 30 shots.

This episode, the first of two, touches on Hodges' time at Long Beach State under legendary coach Tex Winters, the approach to by the NCAA and NBA to cannabis regulation in the late 70s and early 80s, and his now infamous trip with the Chicago Bulls to the White House after their second championship in 1992.

It's an episode sure to feature something for basketball fans, cannabis enthusiasts and anyone who gets excited for both!

Edward Celaya is a cannabis writer and host of the "Here Weed Go!" podcast. He graduated from Pima Community College and the University of Arizona and has been with the Arizona Daily Star since May 2019.

