Latest pot-cast looks at the tech, minds behind new THC breathalyzer

How’s it growing folks?! While 19 states (and possibly more after Election Day 2022) have legalized recreational cannabis for adults, it's still against the law to operate a motor vehicle while high.

But how, exactly, do law enforcement agencies (and employers and government agencies who still test for cannabis impairment) determine if someone is high or not at that specific time?

In states across the country, folks are pulled over and charged for marijuana DUIs and denied jobs all based on blood, urine or hair follicle tests that aren’t designed to determine actual impairment, according to one of the latest guests on Here Weed Go!

Evan Darzi and Neil Garg are the masterminds behind a new cannabis technology startup called ElectraTect, which is based of the pairs research and development into a cannabis breathalyzer they began developing at UCLA.

Although still being developed and engineered for wider use, Darzi and Garg have partnered with a company called Intoxalock, which installs ignition interlocks, to eventually bring to fruition one of the first and most accurate ways to determine just how inebriated (or high as the kids say) someone who consumed cannabis really is.

The episode begins with host Eddie Celaya's interview of Garg, co-founder of ElectraTect and a well known Ted Talk speaker, explaining where the idea for such a device came from.

It finishes with Celaya's discussion with Darzi (ElectraTect's CEO) explaining how he and Garg got ElectraTect off the ground and what applications a THC breathalyzer could have.

