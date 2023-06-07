How’s it growing folks?! Welcome back to Here Weed Go!

Today’s podcast is a fun and interesting one.

Usually when we take a look at new technologies on Here Weed Go!, they are things that are physically tangible. For example the episodes we’ve done on THC breathalyzers, eye-motion capture devices, and two weeks ago with the Boveda humidity packets.

However, the product we’re focusing on for this episode is a little different. This tech is a little more about code, in particular a UPC.

You see, Lucid Green is a Universal Product Code, or UPC, that claims to help with cannabis retailers and brands when it comes to supply chain inefficiencies, optimize inventory management and cut down on the impact of human error within the cannabis industry.

Lucid Green’s technology also claims to be a boon for cannabis consumers, allowing anyone with a smart phone to scan their purchases code to find out all the information they need to know their flower or edibles meets state regulatory requirements and is as fresh and safe as possible.

Since I’m the least tech savvy guy in the cannabis world that also somehow has a podcast, I decided to reach out to one of Lucid Green’s co-founders, Paul Botto, to help me learn more about the company.

Our wide ranging discussion starts with the story of how the idea for Lucid Green came to be after Botto and his business partner, Larry Levy, got together and realized they were working on different ends of the same problem and eventually gets into applications for Lucid Green's technology outside of the cannabis industry.

