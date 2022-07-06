NBA Legend Craig Hodges talks cannabis reform, Kobe vs. Jordan

How’s it growing folks? Welcome back to Here Weed Go!’s first two-part episode! Your host Eddie Celaya, the cannabis writer at the Arizona Daily Star, continues his interview with four-time NBA Champion and 3-point marksman Craig Hodges.

First, if you haven’t listened to the first part of their conversation, you can listen here, but if you decide to jump into Part II first, here's a quick rundown of Part I: the first half of the conversation covers Hodges' first experiences with cannabis, how the NCAA and NBA treated marijuana use in the '80s, and his time with the Chicago Bulls, which resulted in his winning two titles.

It also touches on how a letter he gave to President George H.W. Bush may have inadvertently led to Hodges being black-balled from the league after a visit to the White House with the team in 1992.

In Part II, the talk picks up with Hodges delving into why he was using cannabis at the end of his career in contrast to his days as a young high school player. Eventually Hodges gets into his coaching time with the Lakers as an assistant for Phil Jackson, his involvement with marijuana advocacy now and his answer to the eternal debate: Jordan or Kobe?

