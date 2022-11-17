New podcast compares Las Vegas, Arizona cannabis markets

How's it growing folks! Welcome to the very first episode of my Las Vegas series of Here Weed Go!

I'm out here attending the world's largest cannabis conference, MJBizCon 2022.

To help get the week started, I interviewed Layke Martin, executive director of the Nevada Dispensary Association.

We chatted over (the very best) vegan tacos and did our best to avoid the worst pigeons I've ever encountered since the press room at the Las Vegas Convention Center was still under construction.

Martin and I compare license structures between western states, look into the state's new experiment with cannabis consumption lounges, and clear the smoke around some of the biggest issues facing dispensaries here in the Silver State, like excess marijuana products from California coming into the state.

It's just the beginning of multiple episodes (and videos) recorded here in Sin City. So sit back, relax and enjoy!