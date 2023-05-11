How’s it growing folks?! As any long-time Here Weed Go! listeners know, host Eddie Celaya is endlessly curious about how cannabis is treated, regulated and used in different jurisdictions and markets.

What’s legal, acceptable and cool in one place, might not exactly be in another.

The latest episode looks at one of the world’s great agricultural producers: Colombia! Once known primarily for its association with cocaine and the illicit drug trade, the country has made a concerted effort since the late '90s to rehabilitate its image for the world.

Now, the country is an agricultural powerhouse, exporting bananas, cut flowers and other commodities (like non-psychoactive cannabis, i.e. hemp) to all corners of the globe.

To help me get a better understanding of how cannabis is doing in one of South America’s fastest growing marketplaces, Celaya spoke with Auz Zadoff, the CEO and co-founder of Cannexp Consulting Group.

Zadoff explains how Cannexp has helped non-psychoactive cannabis (or what we in the United States call hemp) producers, farmers and growers get their product in front of international consumers, from Europe, Australia, and as of recently, the U.S.!

Zadoff and Celaya also discuss what makes Colombia such a great place to produce cannabis and why producers within the country have been forced to look elsewhere to make money off the cash crop. We also touch on the politics surrounding psychoactive cannabis, or marijuana as its known in The States, in Colombia and how this year could be the year it becomes federally legal.

The conversation begins with Zadoff explaining how he got into cannabis consulting and why he helped found Cannexp.

For more info on Cannexp Consulting Group: https://cannexpconsulting.com/

For more Here Weed Go! podcasts, to subscribe to the Here Weed Go! newsletter and other cannabis content: https://linktr.ee/hereweedgo