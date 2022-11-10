 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Podcast looks at where marijuana won, lost during Election 2022

Cannabis plants grow at a True North Collective growing facility in Jackson, Mich. Voters in Maryland and Missouri approved recreational marijuana ballot measures Tuesday.

 Paul Sancya, Associated Press

How’s it growing folks?! Here Weed Go! host Eddie Celaya is a glutton for punishment, election season and cannabis. So, he figured he'd throw together one more special episode, this one focusing exclusively on what just played out on Election Day 2022.

Five state's considered legalizing recreational adult-use cannabis on their ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 9, with two — Maryland and Missouri — passing those measures. They now become the 20th and 21st members of the "Green Club," aka cannabis-legal states. 

To talk more about these developments and how various voting blocks and constituencies came out for cannabis this election, Celaya is joined by Sam D’Arcangelo, Director for HeadCount’s Cannabis Voter Project, an initiative that aims to get people to the polls by informing them of the ways their votes can influence cannabis policy.

The two touch on the larger picture of what these victories, and losses, this election cycle could mean for advocates going forward, what cannabis consumers in the newly legal states can expect, and where the next state to consider cannabis legalization will be. They also look ahead towards the spring and Oklahoma, where this March voters in the Sooner State will consider fully legalizing cannabis.

It's a fun episode with tons of information. If you'd like to read or hear more from Eddie Celaya and TucsonMarijuanaGuide, follow the link here: https://linktr.ee/hereweedgopod

Edward Celaya is a cannabis writer and host of the "Here Weed Go!" podcast. He graduated from Pima Community College and the University of Arizona and has been with the Arizona Daily Star since May 2019.

