Podcast looks at where marijuana won, lost during Election 2022

How’s it growing folks?! Here Weed Go! host Eddie Celaya is a glutton for punishment, election season and cannabis. So, he figured he'd throw together one more special episode, this one focusing exclusively on what just played out on Election Day 2022.

Five state's considered legalizing recreational adult-use cannabis on their ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 9, with two — Maryland and Missouri — passing those measures. They now become the 20th and 21st members of the "Green Club," aka cannabis-legal states.

To talk more about these developments and how various voting blocks and constituencies came out for cannabis this election, Celaya is joined by Sam D’Arcangelo, Director for HeadCount’s Cannabis Voter Project, an initiative that aims to get people to the polls by informing them of the ways their votes can influence cannabis policy.

The two touch on the larger picture of what these victories, and losses, this election cycle could mean for advocates going forward, what cannabis consumers in the newly legal states can expect, and where the next state to consider cannabis legalization will be. They also look ahead towards the spring and Oklahoma, where this March voters in the Sooner State will consider fully legalizing cannabis.

It's a fun episode with tons of information.