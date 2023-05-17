How’s it growing folks? Welcome again to Here Weed Go!, the podcast bringing the latest news, info and science surrounding the nations newest cash crop, cannabis, to you!

Today starts a string of podcasts that explore an overlooked but integral part of the cannabis industry: packaging. Gone are the bad-old days of dried-up cannabis passed around in Ziploc baggies or rolled up pieces of tin foil.

Instead, that's all been replaced with some of the freshest flower and products you’ve ever laid eyes on, sealed in glass jars or smell-proof bags, with the latest technology making sure the products stay as potent and moist as the day they were sealed.

If you’re buying legal, adult-use or medical cannabis in the United States, pretty much every product sold out of state-licensed dispensaries, from marijuana flower to edibles, comes packaged.

And chances are, whatever it is you’re buying sports packaging made or developed by DIZPOT, a Phoenix, Arizona based packaging, design and branding company that produced over 80 million pieces of packaging exclusively for the cannabis industry last year.

Here Weed Go! spoke with DIZPOT co-founder and CEO John Hartsell, a one-time political campaign worker and ad agency executive, about DIZPOT and how it keeps up with the differing packaging requirements not only for all of the separate brands the company serves, but all of the different legal cannabis jurisdictions as well.

We also touch on how DIZPOT has been able to become integral in the world of cannabis packaging, in a relatively short period of time.

One note on the conversation: The episode was recorded in mid-March, and throughout the conversation, Hartsell and host Eddie Celaya make quick mention of a piece of state legislation, known as Senate Bill 1271 or SB1271, that dealt with the regulation and packaging of hemp and hemp-derived products here in Arizona, and that Hartsell opposed.

We’ve removed a portion of our conversation that dealt with the bill since it was eventually killed in the Arizona State House of Representatives and was too "inside baseball."

MORE INFO

For more info on DIZPOT: https://www.dizpot.com/

For all other Here Weed Go! content, including the Here Weed Go! newsletter and TucsonMarijuanaGuide.com: https://linktr.ee/hereweedgo