How's it growing everyone? This is your Tucson Marijuana Guide Eddie Celaya coming to you from Downtown San Diego!

It's the Labor Day Weekend so I figured I would head out to enjoy myself, away from the 100 degree temps. The weekend also marks the traditional end of summer, and in that spirit, I figured I would let you all know some of my favorite products I've tried this season.

22Red

One of the state's premium cannabis brands introduced four exclusive strains of indoor-grown flower in Arizona this summer, available solely at Curaleaf locations. These strains promise to enhance those seasonal summer activities, from pool parties to tranquil indoor retreats.

The strains were handpicked by System of a Down’s Shavo Odadjian and embody the brand's commitment to exotic, high-quality flower products that harken back to their origins.

The new lineup includes:

Cherry on Top (50/50 Hybrid) (And my own personal favorite): A blend of Cherry Pie and Sundae Driver, this 50/50 hybrid offers a smooth, functional high suitable for any occasion.

Grape Stomper (Sativa Hybrid): Known for its uplifting effects and delightful grape flavor, this Sativa-hybrid is perfect for social gatherings.

Hippie Crasher (Indica Hybrid): With its sweet and earthy notes, Hippie Crasher delivers a mood-enhancing experience, transporting users to a peaceful state.

Papaya Punch (Indica Hybrid): Offering both euphoria and relaxation, Papaya Punch features a tropical taste and a calming effect.

Shavo Odadjian expressed enthusiasm for Arizona's market and hinted at more forthcoming offerings from 22Red in the fall and winter seasons.

Wherehouse Beverage Co.

This newer cannabis beverage company is responsible for two groundbreaking cannabis-infused drinks, Countdown and Wynk.

Countdown offers a revolutionary twist on traditional beverages. Infused with precise doses of THC using advanced nano emulsion technology, each 25mg or 50mg THC non-alcoholic drink is ready to please.

The unique on-site infusion process also helps overcome legal barriers, enabling distribution across legal markets.

Countdown presents two flavors: 1. Berry Force Ascend: made up of raspberry, cherry, lime, and agave nectar, and 2. Orange Blast: reminiscent of orange sherbet with agave notes.

The attached dosing cap empowers users to control their experience, whether sipping leisurely, adventurously chugging. The effects typically emerge within 15 minutes, providing rapid yet controlled enjoyment.

For those looking for a tamer experience, Wynk comes in four flavors with no more than 3mg of THC per can: Black Cherry Fizz, Juicy Mango and Lime Twist.

Both brands can be found at multiple dispensary locations throughout the state, either as single cans, six- or twelve-packs.