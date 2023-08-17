A time is coming soon (very soon if you live in Minnesota) where nightly revelers looking for a drink might be able to belly up to the bar and order a canna-cocktails or THC-infused seltzer instead of a rum and coke or Whiteclaw.

The cannabis beverage sector has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, with evidence of even more growth on the horizon.

According to Expert Market Research, globally, the cannabis beverage industry reached a value of $3.94 billion in 2022. The industry is further expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 48% between 2023-2028 to reach a value of USD 27.82 billion by 2028.

While those numbers still pale in comparison to alcohol-sector categories, it is growing and consumers are seeking alternative ways to consume THC and CBD.

The appeal of these beverages lies in their convenience, social acceptance, and potential wellness benefits.

Industry insiders and experts, such as Bohb Blair, President and CMO of Jones Soda Co., and Miguel Garcia, head of Brand for Wherehouse Beverage Co., shed light on the sector's development.

Jones Soda Co., a well-known player in the beverage industry, recognized the opportunity to enter the cannabis beverage market. Bohb Blair, in a recent interview, shared insights into their strategy. Jones Soda's rollout of the Hatch Chili Lime flavor, available in both their mainstream soda line and cannabis-infused Mary Jones line, reflects the growing trend of synchronizing product releases across cannabis and non-cannabis divisions. Blair emphasized that consumers are responding positively to these coordinated releases.

Blair pointed out that timing plays a crucial role in these launches. The synergy between seasonal releases and cannabis-infused products opens up a unique opportunity for expansion. He stated that such efforts are in line with modern consumers' preferences for diverse recreational beverages, including THC-infused options. Blair also noted that cannabis beverages, unlike traditional cannabis consumption methods, lack the cultural stigma of the past, allowing them to seamlessly integrate into social occasions.

Miguel Garcia, speaking on behalf of Wherehouse Beverage Co., emphasized the company's mission to create new beverage experiences that cater to emerging lifestyle choices. Garcia discussed the development of their brands, Wink and Countdown, and their distinct market positioning. Wink targets the wellness-conscious consumer seeking zero-calorie, zero-sugar, THC-infused seltzers, while Countdown addresses the legacy cannabis consumer with a range of all-natural, flavorful beverages.

Garcia acknowledged the role of cannabis beverages in reshaping social norms around consumption. He highlighted the potential for these beverages to provide normalized, responsible cannabis consumption options in various settings, from bars to social gatherings. This perspective aligns with the industry's aspiration to expand its market presence and compete with traditional beverages.

Both Blair and Garcia recognize that the cannabis beverage sector is still evolving, with room for further growth and innovation. As regulations change and consumer preferences continue to shift, the cannabis beverage market holds the promise of becoming a mainstream and integral part of the recreational and wellness beverage landscape.