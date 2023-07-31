How’s it growing folks?! Welcome back to Here Weed Go!

Don’t forget you can follow me, your host Eddie Celaya, on Instagram, Twitter and Threads at the handle @ReporterEddie. Oh, and you can follow the podcasts social media on Facebook and Instagram, just search for Here.Weed.Go!

So, I’ve been doing a little thinking (and podcasting) lately on large, macro trends within the cannabis industry. I’ve touched on the rise of gummies in the edible market, and how cannabis beverages seem to be making steady growth, year-over-year, especially since the pandemic.

One method of consumption I haven’t touched on yet is pre-rolled joints and blunts.

Along with vaping cartridges and edibles, the pre-roll categories completes the “Holy Trinity” of convince consumption methods and, as a category, accounts for anywhere from 10-15% of sales in most states markets in the United States.

Still, those sort of numbers only give so much perspective. I still have a lot of questions, like: How has the market for pre-rolls grown since the recreational legalization movement started really gaining steam five years ago? Where are pre-roll papers sourced from? Are their pre-roll machines?

To help shed some light on those an other topics, I turned to Harrison Bard, co-founder of Custom Cones USA, one of the largest suppliers of pre-rolled cones and rolling papers in the United States and Canada.

In our conversation, Harrison explains how a business venture originally founded on improving infused cannabis rolling papers grew into the giant in the industry that Custom Cones is today, the reasons behind the recent proliferation in pre-roll sales, and what he believes the future is for custom cones and the cannabis industry as a whole.

The interview begins with Harrison diving into the origins behind Custom Cones USA, and the story of its rise.