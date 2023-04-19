How’s it growing folks?! Welcome to a very special episode of Here Weed Go!

As hinted at last week, this new season, this new year of Here Weed Go! will be a little different.

The difference is you’ll be hearing a lot more about host Eddie Celaya's personal journey, not just with cannabis, but through life: his travels, his successes, his troubles and his failures.

Part of that means taking a slightly new tack with interviews and interview subjects.

That will all start with this episode and Celaya's interview of the bassist for System of a Down and cannabis company 22Red founder, Shavo Odadjian.

In their conversation, Odadjian reminisces on his time growing up in Los Angeles as an Armenian immigrant, how that experience shaped his outlook on music, his work ethic and how he interacted with the City of Angeles other immigrant communities.

The pair chat about the years of Odadjian working the LA music scene before hitting it big with System of a Down, and what sort of attention fame brings with it.

And of course, Odadjian talks about 22Red, one of Celaya's favorite producers of top shelf flower. Odadjian also talks about his first experience with weed, how he got into the cannabis industry and what his plans are for 22Red in the future.

