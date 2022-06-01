 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UA pain researchers join 'Here Weed Go!' podcast

Here Weed Go! was created by Eddie Celaya as a joint production between Lee Enterprises and the Arizona Daily Star.

While it might be great to just enjoy a little recreational marijuana to get stoned, responsibly, some folks might partake in order to ease chronic or intractable pain.

In the latest episode of "Here Weed Go!," the national podcast answering cannabis-centric questions, host and cannabis writer Eddie Celaya is joined by three University of Arizona Researchers, who share their latest research and findings into terpenes, the endo-cannabinoid system and other cannabis compounds and how they might be applicable to those suffering from varying kinds of pain.

It's an educational episode, so get ready to learn the ABC's (or is that THC's) around cannabis and pain management.

Edward Celaya is a cannabis writer and host of the "Here Weed Go!" podcast. He graduated from Pima Community College and the University of Arizona and has been with the Arizona Daily Star since May 2019.

