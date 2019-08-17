History: Since 2017, six of 12 inspections had negative findings. Most recently, the eatery was declared an imminent health hazard resulting in a four-day shut down from July 23 to 27. Also was placed on probation July 23 and failed a probation re-inspection Aug. 1.
What the inspector saw: Numerous foods stored at unsafe temperatures including shrimp, oysters, clams, ceviche, cheese and salsa; numerous foods stored without use-by dates including white cheese with black mold growing on it; grime on kitchen counters; kitchen floors had “excessive” food debris, deep grease accumulation and trash; clean utensils stored in dirty containers; hand-washing sink used for purposes other than hand washing.
Follow-up: Passed a second probation re-inspection Aug. 6.
Comments: Declined to comment.