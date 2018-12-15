History: The mobile food unit has had mixed ratings since March 2018 and was placed on probation Nov. 9.
What the inspector saw: No proof of anyone working being certified as a food protection manager, no procedures for vomit or fecal cleanup, employees’ drinks stored improperly, dishes being washed without measurable sanitizer, beans and onions being held below required temperatures, no hot water available for hand washing.
Follow-up: Passed re-inspection on Nov. 21.
Comment: “There were some problems, but when they came back to inspect us, everything was good,” said Rosalinda Serrano. “We had changed everything that they asked us to change.”