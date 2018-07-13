An All-State athlete on the field and a Cum Laude honor roll student in the classroom, linebacker Mark Jacobs could do no wrong during his time at Flowing Wells. Jacobs was voted Lineman of the Year by the Tucson Press Box Association, named to Coach & Athlete Magazine’s Top 100 All-American team, selected first team All-State in 1971 and 1972 and led Flowing Wells to back-to-back title games. During his three years at Flowing Wells, Jacobs made 199 unassisted tackles (462 assisted), including 78 unassisted tackles in 1972.
Jacobs went on to start three years at the UA and ranks eighth in career tackles with 383. The one black mark on Jacobs’ resume was a game suspension in 1975 after he quit football for a day because of his newfound religious beliefs.