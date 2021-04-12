 Skip to main content
Market roundup

Stocks ended just below the latest record highs they hit last week as technology companies slipped. The S&P 500 edged down less than 0.1% Monday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave up 0.4%. Investors are continuing to focus on the economic recovery as well as concerns about inflation and rising bond yields. Big banks will be in focus as several of them report their latest quarterly earnings in the middle of the week.

