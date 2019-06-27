Partial filmography for Marlene Dietrich (1901-1992)

  • Nights of Love, 1930
  • The Blue Angel, 1930
  • Morocco, 1930
  • Dishonored, 1931
  • Shanghai Express, 1932
  • Blonde Venus, 1932
  • The Song of Songs, 1933
  • The Scarlet Empress, 1934
  • The Devil Is a Woman, 1935
  • Desire, 1936
  • The Garden of Allah, 1936
  • I Loved a Soldier, 1936
  • Knight Without Armor, 1937
  • Angel, 1937
  • Destry Rides Again, 1939
  • Seven Sinners, 1940
  • The Flame of New Orleans, 1941
  • Manpower, 1941
  • The Lady Is Willing, 1942
  • The Spoilers, 1942
  • Pittsburgh, 1942
  • Follow the Boys, 1944
  • Kismet, 1944
  • The Room Upstairs, 1946
  • Golden Earrings, 1947
  • A Foreign Affair, 1948
  • Stage Fright, 1950
  • No Highway in the Sky, 1951
  • Rancho Notorious, 1952
  • Around the World in 80 Days, 1956
  • The Montecarlo Story, 1956
  • Witness for the Prosecution, 1957
  • Touch of Evil, 1958
  • Judgment at Nuremburg, 1961
  • Just a Gigolo, 1978

