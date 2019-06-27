Partial filmography for Marlene Dietrich (1901-1992)
- Nights of Love, 1930
- The Blue Angel, 1930
- Morocco, 1930
- Dishonored, 1931
- Shanghai Express, 1932
- Blonde Venus, 1932
- The Song of Songs, 1933
- The Scarlet Empress, 1934
- The Devil Is a Woman, 1935
- Desire, 1936
- The Garden of Allah, 1936
- I Loved a Soldier, 1936
- Knight Without Armor, 1937
- Angel, 1937
- Destry Rides Again, 1939
- Seven Sinners, 1940
- The Flame of New Orleans, 1941
- Manpower, 1941
- The Lady Is Willing, 1942
- The Spoilers, 1942
- Pittsburgh, 1942
- Follow the Boys, 1944
- Kismet, 1944
- The Room Upstairs, 1946
- Golden Earrings, 1947
- A Foreign Affair, 1948
- Stage Fright, 1950
- No Highway in the Sky, 1951
- Rancho Notorious, 1952
- Around the World in 80 Days, 1956
- The Montecarlo Story, 1956
- Witness for the Prosecution, 1957
- Touch of Evil, 1958
- Judgment at Nuremburg, 1961
- Just a Gigolo, 1978