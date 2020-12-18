Marleny De León

Marleny is driven to empowering the Deaf, Indigenous, and immigrant communities in the U.S and Latin America. A former undocumented student, she studied ASL Interpreting at Pima Community College and received her bachelor's from Northern Arizona University. Marleny has garnered an array of skills in the humanities, earning the Academic Excellence award for her distinctive research at Stanford University, where she obtained her M.A. in Latin American Studies. She has proficiency in five languages and recently fulfilled a Fulbright Scholarship in Italy investigating the deaf immigrant experience. Her passion for helping students from hardscrabble backgrounds access higher education has led Marleny to engage in several social impact projects, resulting in R2A (Reach to Achieve) Consulting, an Ed Tech currently being founded. Marleny is now at Vanderbilt University undertaking the unique MBA/MPP in Education Policy where she is focusing on bridging policy-making and business through a non-traditional lens.
