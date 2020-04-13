Mars proved fascinating to Lowell Observatory founder

On this date in 1894, Percival Lowell (1855-1916) established the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Lowell Observatory is a wonderful astronomical institution for which all Arizonans take pride. It is a private, non-profit research center with a long colorful history of astronomical discovery and research.
It is best known to the public as the place from which Clyde Tombaugh (1906-1997) discovered Pluto in 1930. However, the Lowell Observatory remains on the cutting edge of discovery and research in many areas. Check out its web page at http://www.lowell.edu/. Also, be sure you take time to tour the observatory whenever you are in Flagstaff.
Percival Lowell was fascinated by Mars, and one of the reasons he founded his observatory was to have a good location and the instruments to study the planet.
Try to rise early to see red Mars in the southeastern predawn sky. At 5:00 a.m. tomorrow morning, the 24 ½ day-old moon is 17 degrees above the southeastern horizon. To the west (right) of the moon 15 degrees is Mars.
Further west (right) from Mars 10 ½ degrees is Saturn, and another 5 degrees to the west is bright Jupiter. The moon, Mars, Saturn, and Jupiter form a nearly straight line. If you look at the predawn sky Friday, Saturday, and Sunday mornings, you will see the crescent moon get thinner each day as it moves to the east and becomes lower on the horizon.
