Martha Safiran

Martha joined the nurse cadet after graduating from high school. Her training was done by the nuns at Kankee Hospital in Illinois. She was very excited about her studies and the friends she made. Daddy bought her a watch with a second hand on it so she could use it while caring for the patients. She lost the watch on the bus while traveling home one weekend. When the war was over in Europe the nurses work was harder. Their hours were longer, the food they received was not what they were used to. Their meals lacked fruits and vegetables. The nuns would wake them up to go to the chapel and pray. Martha never stopped mourning her brother Jack’s death in the War. When the war in Japan was over Martha quit nursing. Fast forward to today, Martha is not only a survivor of the war but also of Covid-19. Martha will be 94 in October.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
