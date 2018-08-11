As the PGA Championships began last week, Green Valley golf pro Marvol Bernard was selected as the PGA’s 2018 National Player Development award winner. That’s the second national award presented to Bernard in the last two years. In 2016, she was named the LGPA’s Teacher of the Year. Bernard, who does most of her teaching and instruction at the quaint Haven Golf Course in Green Valley, has an irresistible story. She grew up in Eastern Washington, moved to Alaska where she worked for the Alaska State Troopers and later became a commercial fisherman. She didn’t start in the golf business until she was 38. She has more than made an impact.