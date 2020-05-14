Mary Drake, Cienega

Hi my name is Mary Drake. By the twelfth store I went to lacking essential supplies, I had a sinking feeling that my senior year was quickly headed in a downward spiral. However, I learned many valuable lessons during quarantine.
I learned to take advantage of every moment with loved ones because a conversation with them might be the last. The reality of almost losing a parent was devastating enough, but then I was not allowed to visit in the hospital. I know many have it worse and I pray for their healing and peace.
I learned how dedicated and loving my educators are, as well as the strength of my family's unwavering faith.
I completed every educational opportunity because no virus is going to stop me from pursuing my interests and passions. Next year, I will be attending the University of Arizona to earn a major in Pre-Pharmaceutical Sciences.
Graduation is a major accomplishment. This is the hour to reward us for all the late nights spent completing homework and studying for tests while balancing extracurricular activities.
The Class of 2020 was born amidst 9/11 and will graduate during a worldwide pandemic. This only makes us stronger. We will overcome, and together, we shall prevail!
